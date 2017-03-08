Ashley Lobo set to make dance film
New Delhi, March 12 - After choreographing for Bollywood films like Cocktail, Guzaarish and Dhoom, ace choreographer Ashley Lobo is going to take a step up and naturally direct a dance film. The Artistic Director of Navdhara India Dance Theatre has been involved in theatre and dance for over 30 years, and now he is gearing up to direct a movie.
