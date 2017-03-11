Alberta Ballet returns with a quirky ...

Alberta Ballet returns with a quirky Alice in Wonderland

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: St. Albert Gazette

Alice in Wonderland Alberta Ballet March 24 and 25 Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium 11455 - 87 Ave. Tickets: $33 to $124 Call 780-428-6839 or 1-844-355-9494 or at albertaballet50.com Once again Alberta Ballet pirouettes into its third remake of in-house choreographer Edmund Stripe's whimsical Alice in Wonderland. Running March 24 and 25 at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, this hallucinogenic fairy tale takes Alice on a magical journey as she tumbles down the rabbit hole into a world of enchanted dreams.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Albert Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08) Mar 11 Barbara stefani 2
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar 3 Halton Dance Party 2
News The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ... Dec '16 Cry Rooms and Hot... 1
Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16) Sep '16 La Nova 1
News Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07) Aug '16 Soumen 217
News A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Dme Jeannette Ordman 1
Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16) Jul '16 Sentator Bloanshorts 1
See all Dance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,131 • Total comments across all topics: 279,675,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC