Acclaimed Dance Theatre of Harlem, Lynn Harrell return to Fresno
Fresno has long been a fan of Dance Theatre of Harlem , one of the nation's best known dance companies. The ensemble's weekend performance is one of my top arts picks, along with an appearance by world-famous cellist Lynn Harrell at a star-studded chamber concert at Fresno State and the opening of a new production of the comic opera "H.M.S. Pinafore" at the 2nd Space Theatre.
