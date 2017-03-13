Aamir Khan dances to 'Dangal' girl's tune! 'Wrestler' turns choreographer

While she made a dream Bollywood debut as Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' , Sanya Malhotra's journey in the industry hasn't been a cakewalk. Few would know that the actress, who is a trained ballet dancer, moved to Mumbai from Delhi four years ago, when she was shortlisted for a dance-based reality show.

