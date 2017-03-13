A right song and dance as operatic society marks anniversary

Since their formation in the first half of last century, the Tab have brought musicals of every genre to the stages of... THE TAB Operatic Society it all began with a young lady named Winifred Carter who started producing Sunday school musical plays in the school buildings of the Tabernacle Primitive Methodist Church, in what was then High Street Old Hill. The plays created great interest and incorporated the Youth Fellowship which was strong at the Tabernacle Church at this time.

