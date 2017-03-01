A dance sequence from Comedy of Errors 2011
Producers of The Tempest at Stafford Castle are looking for six to eight dancers aged over 16 for the roles of young nymphs. Set against the elegant backdrop of the 1930s - the golden age of luxury cruise liners, Hollywood glamour and the dying days of vaudeville - SFS 2017 will transport audiences to the exotic shores of East Africa, to the Banjuni Isles off the coast of Somalia.
