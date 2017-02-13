Works & Process at the Guggenheim Announces American Ballet Theatre's Whipped Cream

On Sunday and Monday, April 30 and May 1, 2017 at 7:30pm, Works & Process at the Guggenheim presents performance highlights and discussion on American Ballet Theatre 's newest production, Whipped Cream by Artist in Residence Alexei Ratmansky in collaboration with pop surrealist Mark Ryden. Ratmansky and moderator John Meehan will discuss the new work and ABT dancers will perform excerpts prior to the New York premiere.

