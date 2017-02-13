Works & Process at the Guggenheim Ann...

Works & Process at the Guggenheim Announces American Ballet Theatre's Whipped Cream

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

On Sunday and Monday, April 30 and May 1, 2017 at 7:30pm, Works & Process at the Guggenheim presents performance highlights and discussion on American Ballet Theatre 's newest production, Whipped Cream by Artist in Residence Alexei Ratmansky in collaboration with pop surrealist Mark Ryden. Ratmansky and moderator John Meehan will discuss the new work and ABT dancers will perform excerpts prior to the New York premiere.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ... Dec '16 Cry Rooms and Hot... 1
Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? Sep '16 La Nova 1
News Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07) Aug '16 Soumen 217
News A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Dme Jeannette Ordman 1
Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16) Jul '16 Sentator Bloanshorts 1
Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman (Jul '16) Jul '16 Far Out There Shows 1
Dance Correspondence School A Hit (Jul '16) Jul '16 hop skip and dants 1
See all Dance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. Pakistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,527 • Total comments across all topics: 278,835,670

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC