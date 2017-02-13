Wanna dance! How to make it, step by ...

Wanna dance! How to make it, step by step

Australian Dance Theatre Youth Ensemble members Ginger Hind, Sophie Sibbons, Lotti Karusa, Isabella Sandery, Madeline Andretzke, Julia Damato and Hannah Troughton. Picture: Bernard Humphreys SO, you want to be a dancer, but what's the first step? An exclusive look inside the Australian Dance Theatre's Youth Ensemble auditions reveals how talent and hard work can put the world at your feet.

