Wanna dance! How to make it, step by step
Australian Dance Theatre Youth Ensemble members Ginger Hind, Sophie Sibbons, Lotti Karusa, Isabella Sandery, Madeline Andretzke, Julia Damato and Hannah Troughton. Picture: Bernard Humphreys SO, you want to be a dancer, but what's the first step? An exclusive look inside the Australian Dance Theatre's Youth Ensemble auditions reveals how talent and hard work can put the world at your feet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe?
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
|Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Sentator Bloanshorts
|1
|Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Far Out There Shows
|1
|Dance Correspondence School A Hit (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|hop skip and dants
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC