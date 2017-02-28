Visions of UCI's Decorated Dance Department
The house of the Irvine Barclay Theater was packed last Thursday, Feb. 23, for opening night of Dance Visions, the UCI Dance Department's annual performance of faculty choreographed works. A wide variety of styles were represented this year from playful and energetic classical ballet repertoire to the grounded and moving works of modern dance.
