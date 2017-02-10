Visions of Hemingway: Dance company a...

Visions of Hemingway: Dance company and composer interpret - The Old Man and the Sea'

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

In Ernest Hemingway's "The Old Man and the Sea," Santiago, an old fisherman, dreams of his boyhood in Africa where he saw lions playing like cubs on the beach. Chances are, Hemingway never dreamt that the Cuba he loved, lived and fished in would ever produce a modern dance company that would create a work based on his 1952 novella that won him a Pulitzer Prize in 1953 and figured into the Nobel Prize in Literature he received in 1954.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ... Dec '16 Cry Rooms and Hot... 1
Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? Sep '16 La Nova 1
News Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07) Aug '16 Soumen 217
News A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Dme Jeannette Ordman 1
Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16) Jul '16 Sentator Bloanshorts 1
Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman (Jul '16) Jul '16 Far Out There Shows 1
Dance Correspondence School A Hit (Jul '16) Jul '16 hop skip and dants 1
See all Dance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. NASA
  3. Pakistan
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,935 • Total comments across all topics: 279,071,759

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC