Visions of Hemingway: Dance company and composer interpret - The Old Man and the Sea'
In Ernest Hemingway's "The Old Man and the Sea," Santiago, an old fisherman, dreams of his boyhood in Africa where he saw lions playing like cubs on the beach. Chances are, Hemingway never dreamt that the Cuba he loved, lived and fished in would ever produce a modern dance company that would create a work based on his 1952 novella that won him a Pulitzer Prize in 1953 and figured into the Nobel Prize in Literature he received in 1954.
