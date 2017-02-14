Triskelion Arts Presents MMDC & Teresa Fellion Dance - a Shared Evening of New York, 3/11-12
Triskelion Arts presents MMDC & BodyStories: Teresa Fellion Dance - A Shared Evening of New Work at The Muriel Schulman Theatre at Triskelion Arts, 106 Calyer Street, Brooklyn, NY 11222 , on March 11 & 12, 2017 at 8pm with a Families Welcome Matinee on March 12 at 4pm. Tickets are $16 advance sales online and can be purchased at http://www.triskelionarts.org/mmdc-bodystories-tfd .
