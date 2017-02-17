Tots to learn culture through dance

Child's play: Portland Arts Centre's 'Our Corka Bubs' presents the first ever Aboriginal contemporary dance work choreographed specifically for a target audience aged four to 24 months old and their carers. Our Corka Bubs encourages babies and toddlers aged four to 24 months to crawl and toddle on a mat while watching and listening to the choreographed dance of Indigenous artists.

