Tots to learn culture through dance

Child's play: Portland Arts Centre's 'Our Corka Bubs' presents the first ever Aboriginal contemporary dance work choreographed specifically for a target audience aged four to 24 months old and their carers. Our Corka Bubs encourages babies and toddlers aged four to 24 months to crawl and toddle on a mat while watching and listening to the choreographed dance of Indigenous artists.

