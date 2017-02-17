Tom Gold Dance To Premiere OASIS And ...

Tom Gold Dance To Premiere OASIS And SERVED At John Jay College

18 hrs ago

Tom Gold Dance presents its sixth annual New York City season, Tuesday, March 14 and Wednesday, March 15 at the Gerald W. Lynch Theater at John Jay College of Criminal Justice with a program of three works from Tom Gold Dance Founder and Director Tom Gold , including the Company premieres of Gold's Oasis and Served. Scheduled to perform are dancers Daniel Applebaum, Thomas Garrett, Zachary Guthier, Morgan McEwen, Courtney Nitting, Allynne Noelle , Meaghan Dutton O'hara, Kristen Segin, Mary Elizabeth Sell, James Shee, Evan Swenson; and pianist Xak Bjerken.

Chicago, IL

