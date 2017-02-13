Thodos Dance Chicago Celebrates 25th ...

Thodos Dance Chicago Celebrates 25th Anniversary, 3/11

Thodos Dance Chicago celebrates 25 years of artistry and innovation with FULL CIRCLE , TDC's final performance as an ensemble-based company, on March 11 at the Auditorium Theatre. "We are thrilled to welcome back Thodos Dance Chicago and are honored that they have selected our National Historic Landmark stage for their final performance as an ensemble company," says Tania Castroverde Moskalenko , Auditorium Theatre CEO.

