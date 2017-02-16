This dance tribute to 'Moonlight' is absolutely stunning

The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater has teamed up with Nowness to produce a dance tribute to the 2016 indie hit Moonlight , and they've knocked it out of the park. The dance company, founded in 1958 by dancer/choreographer/icon Alvin Ailey, worked with Moonlight's composer, Nicholas Britell, to create the piece.

