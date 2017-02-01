Theater: Dance programs energize Lehigh Valley stages

The Muhlenberg College dance program will showcase two classic re-stagings and one original piece from renowned choreographers, as well as four world-premiere works, in its annual Master Choreographers concert Feb. 9-11. More than 70 dancers will perform in the concert, which includes re-stagings of "Radical Severance," choreographed by Perera, and "When We Fly," choreographed by Duckstein.

