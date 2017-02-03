The race is on for RDT's next dance commission
When Repertory Dance Theatre holds its annual fundraiser and gala next weekend, patrons will get more than drinks, dinner and dessert with their ticket. "Regalia," in its second year, returns to the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Feb. 11, with a choreographic competition.
