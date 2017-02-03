The race is on for RDT's next dance c...

The race is on for RDT's next dance commission

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

When Repertory Dance Theatre holds its annual fundraiser and gala next weekend, patrons will get more than drinks, dinner and dessert with their ticket. "Regalia," in its second year, returns to the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Feb. 11, with a choreographic competition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ... Dec '16 Cry Rooms and Hot... 1
Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? Sep '16 La Nova 1
News Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07) Aug '16 Soumen 217
News A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Dme Jeannette Ordman 1
Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16) Jul '16 Sentator Bloanshorts 1
Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman (Jul '16) Jul '16 Far Out There Shows 1
Dance Correspondence School A Hit (Jul '16) Jul '16 hop skip and dants 1
See all Dance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,235 • Total comments across all topics: 278,545,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC