The Metropolitan Museum of Arts Extends the Museum Workout
The acclaimed Museum Workout will be extended with new dates added in February and March. Part performance, part workout and tour, The Museum Workout has been called "reverential," "unconventional," and "thrilling" since its premiere on January 19. After the sold-out performances ending on February 12, there will be additional dates on Monday, Feb 27, through Sunday, March 5; and Tuesday, March 7, through Thursday, March 9. All performances begin at 8:30 a.m. at The Met Fifth Avenue.
