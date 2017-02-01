The Dances of the Slavic Goddesses
Artist Paulina Olowska collaborated with choreographer Katy Pyle to create a suite of solo dances based a 1918 series of prints depicting Slavic deities. Madison Krekel in Paulina Olowska's Slavic Goddesses: A Wreath of Ceremonies at the Kitchen The artist Paulina Olowska works with found materials that include the work of her Polish forbears.
