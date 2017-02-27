The Bronx Academy of Arts and Dance proudly presents the 17th Annual the Baad!Ass Women Festival ...
BAAD! - The Bronx Academy of Arts & Dance forges forward with the 17th annual BAAD!ASS WOMEN FESTIVAL, celebrating the empowerment of women through art, culture and performance. The festival includes evenings of dance, comedy, poetry, music and performance, and this year's title adds the word "nasty" which was used recently to devalue a women's power and brazenness.
