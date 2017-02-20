The Batsheva Dance Company's "Last Work" Is A Revelation
Ohad Naharin , the acclaimed Israeli choreographer of the equally acclaimed Batsheva Dance Company , recently attended the New York debut of his most recent work, "Last Work." The piece is not Naharin's final creation, at least there is no indication, either in the press or from the man himself, that he intends to quit choreography.
