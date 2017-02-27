Students dance with Katy Perry at the Brit Awards

FOUR students had the opportunity of a lifetime when they got the chance to dance on stage with Katy Perry and Bob Marley's grandson at the Brit Awards. Kieran Papworth, Ty-Reece Stewart, Curtis Holder and Jake Page, who all attend South Essex College, dance to Katy's track Chained to the Rhythm with Skip Marley, in front of an enormous audience of A-list celebrities during a performance which was broadcast on national television.

