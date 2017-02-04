Student-written works will be showcased in winter concert
Senior dance major Monica Traggiai will present "Ablazed to Whom" at the SRU Dance Theatre Winter Concert on Saturday, Feb. 4. All but two of the works performed at the concert were choreographed, and will be performed, by students within the dance department. Senior dance major Monica Traggiai will present "Ablazed to Whom" at the SRU Dance Theatre Winter Concert on Saturday, Feb. 4. All but two of the works performed at the concert were choreographed, and will be performed, by students within the dance department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rocket.
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe?
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
|Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Sentator Bloanshorts
|1
|Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Far Out There Shows
|1
|Dance Correspondence School A Hit (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|hop skip and dants
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC