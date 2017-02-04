Student-written works will be showcased in winter concert

Senior dance major Monica Traggiai will present "Ablazed to Whom" at the SRU Dance Theatre Winter Concert on Saturday, Feb. 4. All but two of the works performed at the concert were choreographed, and will be performed, by students within the dance department. Senior dance major Monica Traggiai will present "Ablazed to Whom" at the SRU Dance Theatre Winter Concert on Saturday, Feb. 4. All but two of the works performed at the concert were choreographed, and will be performed, by students within the dance department.

