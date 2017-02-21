Store weighs in to help two cancer charities
Left tor right: Mrs Major's relatives Maisy Major, Ryan Major, Adam Major and George Major, Ron Smith, Tesco, General Manager, Jacqui Drake, Community Champion Tracey Porter and Robert Wilkins, manager of Tesco community team The community team at Tesco Peel Centre in Canal Road is helping Jacqui's Million and So Sally Can Wait to reach fundraising goals. Jacqui's Million was set up by Bradford dance teacher and choreographer Jacqui Drake, who has terminal cancer.
