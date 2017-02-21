Store weighs in to help two cancer ch...

Store weighs in to help two cancer charities

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: Thetelegraphand Argus

Left tor right: Mrs Major's relatives Maisy Major, Ryan Major, Adam Major and George Major, Ron Smith, Tesco, General Manager, Jacqui Drake, Community Champion Tracey Porter and Robert Wilkins, manager of Tesco community team The community team at Tesco Peel Centre in Canal Road is helping Jacqui's Million and So Sally Can Wait to reach fundraising goals. Jacqui's Million was set up by Bradford dance teacher and choreographer Jacqui Drake, who has terminal cancer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Thetelegraphand Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ... Dec '16 Cry Rooms and Hot... 1
Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? Sep '16 La Nova 1
News Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07) Aug '16 Soumen 217
News A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Dme Jeannette Ordman 1
Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16) Jul '16 Sentator Bloanshorts 1
Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman (Jul '16) Jul '16 Far Out There Shows 1
Dance Correspondence School A Hit (Jul '16) Jul '16 hop skip and dants 1
See all Dance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,810 • Total comments across all topics: 279,158,815

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC