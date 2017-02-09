Spe aking their peace

Students will perform Hiroshima: Crucible of Light by Robert Lawson at Damonte Ranch High School Theatre, 10500 Rio Wrangler Pkwy., 7 p.m. Feb. 16-18 and 3 p.m. Feb. 17. Tickets are $10 for adults, or $8 for students, seniors and WCSD employees. N ine seconds isn't much time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.