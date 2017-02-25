Spanish Choreograper Nacho Duato to Collaborate with Tamir Ginz and...
For the first time in Israel, the famous Spanish choreograper Nacho Duato will collaborate with Tamir Ginz and Kamea Dance Company which will be the first Israeli Dance Company to perform a Duato piece. In "Two" Kamea Dance Company will perform two works: "Gnawa" by Nacho Duato and "Mutar Rak Le'ehov" by Tamir Ginz, its Artistic Director.
