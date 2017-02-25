Spanish Choreograper Nacho Duato to C...

Spanish Choreograper Nacho Duato to Collaborate with Tamir Ginz and...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

For the first time in Israel, the famous Spanish choreograper Nacho Duato will collaborate with Tamir Ginz and Kamea Dance Company which will be the first Israeli Dance Company to perform a Duato piece. In "Two" Kamea Dance Company will perform two works: "Gnawa" by Nacho Duato and "Mutar Rak Le'ehov" by Tamir Ginz, its Artistic Director.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ... Dec '16 Cry Rooms and Hot... 1
Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? Sep '16 La Nova 1
News Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07) Aug '16 Soumen 217
News A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Dme Jeannette Ordman 1
Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16) Jul '16 Sentator Bloanshorts 1
Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman (Jul '16) Jul '16 Far Out There Shows 1
Dance Correspondence School A Hit (Jul '16) Jul '16 hop skip and dants 1
See all Dance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Libya
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,022 • Total comments across all topics: 279,148,958

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC