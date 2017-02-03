Smuin Dancers Create New Works for 2017 Choreography Showcase 3/10-11
Admired for their versatility on stage, Smuin dancers invite audiences to experience their talents as choreographers when Smuin presents its 2017 Choreography Showcase . This rare opportunity allows patrons to join Smuin dancers Tessa Barbour, Erica Felsch , Nicole Haskins, Dustin James , Robert Kretz, Ben Needham-Wood , Rex Wheeler, and Smuin alumnus Matthew Linzer in the intimate ODC Theater, to view a showcase of their own choreography set on fellow company members.
