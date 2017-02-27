Shakespeare's Winter's Tale for a summer night
Fire-breathers, minstrels and courtly dancers will bring The Winter's Tale to life on the banks of the ManawatA River this week, says Sara Brodie, Massey University artist-in-residence and director of the 2017 Summer Shakespeare. The highly respected and experienced director, choreographer and New Zealand Arts Laureate cites The Winter's Tale as one of her favourite Shakespearian plays because of its riveting plot, fantastical premise and setting and its cast of strong female characters.
