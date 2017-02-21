Sell-out performances of Annie at Richard Lander School
Richard Lander School's production of the hit musical Annie was a spectacular display of song, dance and acting. With over 200 students involved in the band, cast, making scenery and costumes, make up, set design and technical support, each audience was treated to an exciting, professional and energetic performance.
