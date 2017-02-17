Screen scene: Local film news
THE RIVER WILD: Asheville residents Charlotte, Bill, Izzy and Megan Torgerson pose on their Star Inflatables raft. Bill's film On the French Broad River will screen at the Queens World Film Festival in New York City in March.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe?
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
|Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Sentator Bloanshorts
|1
|Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Far Out There Shows
|1
|Dance Correspondence School A Hit (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|hop skip and dants
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC