Russian National Ballet to perform at Harris Center
Under the artistic direction of the legendary Elena Radchenko, a principal dancer with the Bolshoi Ballet, the Russian National Ballet Theatre was founded during Perestroika, when many principal dancers from the great ballet companies migrated to RNBT. Today it is its own institution of 50 exquisite dancers of singular instruction and vast experience, all dedicated to upholding the grand national tradition of the major Russian ballet works.
