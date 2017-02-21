Richard Alston brings life joy and hu...

Richard Alston brings life joy and humanity to the Cambridge stage

The Richard Alston Dance Company returned to Cambridge Arts Theatre with four pieces inspired by an eclectic range of music, ranging from Benjamin Britten's setting of Friedrich Holderlin's poetry, to contemporary Romany music with a drum 'n bass beat. The collection is united by the strength of the company as an ensemble who organically move as one body while offering a range of nuanced and evocative solos and pas de deux.

