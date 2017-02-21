Richard Alston brings life joy and humanity to the Cambridge stage
The Richard Alston Dance Company returned to Cambridge Arts Theatre with four pieces inspired by an eclectic range of music, ranging from Benjamin Britten's setting of Friedrich Holderlin's poetry, to contemporary Romany music with a drum 'n bass beat. The collection is united by the strength of the company as an ensemble who organically move as one body while offering a range of nuanced and evocative solos and pas de deux.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Crow.
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe?
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
|Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Sentator Bloanshorts
|1
|Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Far Out There Shows
|1
|Dance Correspondence School A Hit (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|hop skip and dants
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC