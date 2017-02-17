Review: Brazilian dance troupe brings...

Review: Brazilian dance troupe brings energy to Proctors

Winter got warmed up with an explosion of sound and color as Bal Folclorico da Bahia - Brazil's only professional folk dance company - burst onto the Proctors stage Thursday evening. Founded in the northern state of Bahia in 1988 by choreographer Watson Botelho and Ninho Reis, the troupe numbers 32 dancers, singers and musicians.

