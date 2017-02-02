Renowned Tap Dancer Collaborates with High School to Bring Tap and Live Music Home

The Ridge High School Dance Department and Basking Ridge Native turned international tap dance phenomenon Hillary-Marie Atkinson come together to present the world-premiere of VIBE in Basking Ridge, NJ on March 5, 2017. A full-length show by NYC Dance Company , Sole Music Collective , VIBE will feature four top tap dance professionals, live musical accompaniment and original choreography by Hillary-Marie Atkinson under the musical direction of Andrew Atkinson .

