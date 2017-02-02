Renowned Tap Dancer Collaborates with...

Renowned Tap Dancer Collaborates with High School to Bring Tap and Live Music Home

The Ridge High School Dance Department and Basking Ridge Native turned international tap dance phenomenon Hillary-Marie Atkinson come together to present the world-premiere of VIBE in Basking Ridge, NJ on March 5, 2017. A full-length show by NYC Dance Company , Sole Music Collective , VIBE will feature four top tap dance professionals, live musical accompaniment and original choreography by Hillary-Marie Atkinson under the musical direction of Andrew Atkinson .

