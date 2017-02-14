Queen Elizabeth learns dance mudras w...

Queen Elizabeth learns dance mudras with Indian dancer Arunima

Queen Elizabeth II attends a reception to mark the launch of the UK-India Year of Culture 2017 at Buckingham Palace. Pic/ AFP London : Queen Elizabeth II had an impromptu lesson in Indian dance mudras, or ritual hand gestures, when the 90-year-old monarch met celebrated dancer and choreographer Arunima Kumar at Buckingham Palace here.

