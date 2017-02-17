Peter Phillips' piano rolls conjure up the ghosts of performances past
Most warm evenings you can find Peter Phillips and his partner sitting on their verandah enjoying a glass of wine as they listen to Maurice Ravel or, perhaps, Claude Debussy play the magnificent grand piano in their lounge. Peter Phillips is fanatical about pianola rolls.
