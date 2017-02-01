Palos Verdes Art Centera s a Housea to showcase wearable art, architecture and dance

A member of the Palos Verdes Art Center staff models pieces from the upcoming "Wearable Expressions" exhibit, opening Feb. 10. The show will feature more than 300 pieces of unique, wearable art, including jewelry, clothing and accessories designed by artists from 19 countries. Dancers will twist and move their way through a grand midcentury home - in a production appropriately named “House” - before the night ends with a runway show overlooking the Pacific. “The whole thing is a house party.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.