Orlando Shakespeare Theater to Host Dance Party on the Set of the Great Gatsby
Join Orlando Shakespeare Theater for a 1920s themed dance class inspired by F. Scott Fitzgerald 's The Great Gatsby . Led by The Great Gatsby choreographer Richard Lambert y, participants will learn steps to the "Charleston," the "Waltz," the "Turkey Trot," and the "Shimmy."
