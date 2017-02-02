Ordway Presents Oyate Okodakiciyapi: An Evening of Native Contemporary Dance

Continuing its 2016-17 season focus on the artistry and culture of Native communities, the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts is proud to present Oyate Okodakiciyapi: An Evening of Native Contemporary Dance on Saturday, March 4. The one-night-only performance is part of the Ordway's World Music & Dance Series sponsored by Target. Tickets start at $19 and can be purchased online at www.ordway.org, by phone at 651-224-4222 or in person at the Ordway ticket office.

