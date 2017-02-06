Nma's Paradise Lost: Reclaiming Desti...

Nma's Paradise Lost: Reclaiming Destiny Adaptation to Play Greenway Court

Not Man Apart Physical Theatre Ensemble in association with Greenway Arts Alliance, present a movement adaptation of John Milton 's eloquent epic poem, Paradise Lost. The innovative vision adapted by NMA co-artistic director Jones Talmadge and co-directed with NMA co-artistic director Laura Covelli , blends dance, acrobatics, dynamic partnering and Not Man Apart's unique brand of physical storytelling in an original version of this iconic tale of Adam and Eve's Temptation and the War in Heaven.

