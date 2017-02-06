Nma's Paradise Lost: Reclaiming Destiny Adaptation to Play Greenway Court
Not Man Apart Physical Theatre Ensemble in association with Greenway Arts Alliance, present a movement adaptation of John Milton 's eloquent epic poem, Paradise Lost. The innovative vision adapted by NMA co-artistic director Jones Talmadge and co-directed with NMA co-artistic director Laura Covelli , blends dance, acrobatics, dynamic partnering and Not Man Apart's unique brand of physical storytelling in an original version of this iconic tale of Adam and Eve's Temptation and the War in Heaven.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe?
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
|Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Sentator Bloanshorts
|1
|Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Far Out There Shows
|1
|Dance Correspondence School A Hit (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|hop skip and dants
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC