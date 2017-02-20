New York Theatre Ballet Returns to Ne...

New York Theatre Ballet Returns to New York Live Arts for Uptown/Downtown/Dance Series, 3/1-4

New York Theatre Ballet returns to New York Live Arts with its new Uptown/Downtown/Dance series from March 1-4, 2017 at 7:30pm with an additional 2pm matinee on Saturday. This year's program features a revival of Nijinsky's L'Apres-Midi d'un Faune staged by the 98-year-old Ann Hutchinson Guest, a new and as-of-yet untitled pas de trois by Pam Tanowitz, Frederick Ashton's La Chatte mtamorphoses en femme, and Antonia Franceschi's She Holds Out Her Hand which premiered at Danspace in Fall 2016.

