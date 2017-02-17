Moscow ballet dances - Cinderella' Saturday in Anniston
While there is much interpretation in the world of dance, ballet can be relied upon to stick to classic, beautiful and appealing artistry. Such is the case with the Moscow Festival Ballet, whose renditions of classic pieces such as "Swan Lake," "Sleeping Beauty" and "Giselle" created by legendary dancer and choreographer Marius Petipa have earned them worldwide acclaim.
