MOR presents New Commissions on Europe's Roma People During the Holocaust

Music of Remembrance presents the world premieres of two newly commissioned works at its concert at Benaroya Hall's Illsley Ball Nordstrom Recital Hall in Seattle on May 21, 2017 at 5 p.m., with a free pre-concert interview with the composer and choreographer at 4:15 p.m. Tickets: $30 - $45 available online at http://bit.ly/Ceija American composer Mary Kouyoumdjian's new work to open myself, to scream shares the story of Romani artist Ceija Stojka, who survived three concentration camps to become a noted painter and writer. The work combines live chamber music with electronic recording, and incorporates visual imagery by the Syrian-Armenian artist Kevork Mourad.

