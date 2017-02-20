Mark Morris Dance Teams with CBA for ...

Mark Morris Dance Teams with CBA for Accompaniment Training Program

The Mark Morris Dance Group in partnership with The Center for Ballet and the Arts at New York University will launch the Mark Morris Dance Accompaniment Training Program, a new, innovative program to train and provide practical experience for dance accompanists. This one-of-a-kind program recognizes the significance of music in the dance studio and aims to further legitimize dance accompaniment as a viable and much needed profession within the music and dance industries.

