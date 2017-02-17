Marigny Opera Ballet shines in The Ar...

Marigny Opera Ballet shines in The Art of Jazz

"Special" was a word uttered several times by participants in The Art of Jazz to describe their recent performances at The Marigny Opera House. Since its founding two years ago, The Marigny Opera Ballet has featured live music in its performances, a rarity considering only major dance companies such as The New York City Ballet, American Ballet Theatre and San Francisco Ballet work with live music.

