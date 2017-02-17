MADD college students in action
The Midlands Academy of Dance and Drama was founded by Frances Clayton in 1967 and Miss C, as she is affectionately known, remains the college's principal 50 years later. "Time goes so quickly," says Frances, "and to think that actually it is 50 years ago, it's quite an incredible feeling."
