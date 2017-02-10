Lucinda Childs's Dance, with Philip Glass and Sol LeWitt, Is Literally a Motion Picture
Lucinda Childs Dance Company: Dance Tuesday, Feb. 7 UNC's Memorial Hall, Chapel Hill The Glass at 80 festival , a ten-day celebration of composer Philip Glass's eightieth birthday, displays the composer's cross-genre influence as well as his concert music. The festival brings to light Glass's respect for the creative interpretation of others.
