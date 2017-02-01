Lucinda Childs, Sol LeWitt, and Philip Glass Transform Concert Dance in a Postmodern Masterpiece
Two in particular stand out: the artist Sol LeWitt and the choreographer Lucinda Childs. LeWitt's work is on display at UNC's Ackland Art Museum through February 19, while the Lucinda Childs Dance Company performs classic work Dance at Memorial Hall on Tuesday, February 7. LeWitt's "Incomplete Open Cube 711," from 1974, looks, in a way, like the shape its title describes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe?
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
|Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Sentator Bloanshorts
|1
|Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Far Out There Shows
|1
|Dance Correspondence School A Hit (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|hop skip and dants
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC