Loved Shah Rukh Khan-Mahira Khan's Garba moves in...
Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan performed gracefully to Udi Udi Jaaye track in Raees. Despite spending 25 years in the industry and having done numerous types of films, this is the firs time that Shah Rukh has done a garba number in his career.
