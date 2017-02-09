Learn to dance like Billy Elliot as Mayflower Theatre Engage offers workshops in February Half Term
AS the sensational hit musical Billy Elliott continues to bowl over audiences at The Mayflower Theatre the venue is offering aspiring dancers the opportunity to train with an original Billy! In fact, there will be two fun workshops for young and old at Mayflower Theatre this February half term. A Mayflower Adventure based upon We're Going on a Bear Hunt and Dance with Layton exploring Billy Elliot with one of the original Billys.
